Previous
Photo 930
The fisherman
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
1
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross's fault as...
1440
photos
219
followers
362
following
254% complete
923
924
925
926
927
928
929
930
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
29th March 2025 6:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bridge
,
point
,
fisherman
,
sydney
,
harbour
,
dawes
xbm
ace
Hopefully he'll catch something. We were there last in 1996. We have a friend in Beecroft.
March 29th, 2025
