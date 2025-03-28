Previous
Next
Looking at and being looked at? by johnfalconer
Photo 935

Looking at and being looked at?

Le Retour de la Flamme. Magritte. 1943. NSW Art Gallery.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact