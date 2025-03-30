Previous
It’s a Dodge. by johnfalconer
Photo 937

It’s a Dodge.

30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

John Falconer

Barb ace
I guess that couldn't be more obvious! Lol
April 1st, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@bjywamer
I guess.:-) This is an old Dodge truck in the old fruit markets which have now been converted to a food hall in Sydney.
April 1st, 2025  
