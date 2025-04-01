Previous
Téléphone booth … by johnfalconer
Photo 939

Téléphone booth …

… from the ground up.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, very cool.
April 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
Interesting pov! Did you have to lie down on your back to get this?
April 1st, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@bjywamer @mittens
I was in a photo group and the theme was “looking up”. I put my iPhone on the ground. Set the 10s timer. Closed the door of the booth. Bingo!!!
April 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact