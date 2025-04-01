Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 939
Téléphone booth …
… from the ground up.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1449
photos
220
followers
362
following
257% complete
View this month »
932
933
934
935
936
937
938
939
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
1st April 2025 7:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
booth
,
telephone
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, very cool.
April 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
Interesting pov! Did you have to lie down on your back to get this?
April 1st, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@bjywamer
@mittens
I was in a photo group and the theme was “looking up”. I put my iPhone on the ground. Set the 10s timer. Closed the door of the booth. Bingo!!!
April 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I was in a photo group and the theme was “looking up”. I put my iPhone on the ground. Set the 10s timer. Closed the door of the booth. Bingo!!!