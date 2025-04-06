Previous
Is it Roger Taylor (now aged 75) by johnfalconer
Photo 944

Is it Roger Taylor (now aged 75)

No it’s Kevin Shilling from an Australian Queen tribute band.
Unless you’re on the stage I find it almost impossible to capture a decent image of the drummers. Especially if they have the full set of drums!!
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact