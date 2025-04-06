Sign up
Previous
Photo 944
Is it Roger Taylor (now aged 75)
No it's Kevin Shilling from an Australian Queen tribute band.
Unless you're on the stage I find it almost impossible to capture a decent image of the drummers. Especially if they have the full set of drums!!
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1454
photos
219
followers
361
following
937
938
939
940
941
942
943
944
16
2022/24
iPhone 13
5th April 2025 9:15pm
band
,
queen
,
stage
,
drummer
