Barangaroo. Sydney. by johnfalconer
Barangaroo. Sydney.

The tallest building is Crown Resort which is a casino, hotel and apartments. The other buildings are offices and apartments as well as retail outlets and car parking.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

John Falconer

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Wow, this area has changed since I lived nearby! I do enjoy seeing Sydney through your eyes.
April 10th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@casablanca

Thanks. It’s quite a photogenic place
April 10th, 2025  
