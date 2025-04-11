Sign up
Previous
Photo 949
Carriageworks building at Redfern.
This building used to house the NSW railway department’s vast workshops. My younger brother started work there as an apprentice electrician in 1964.
These days it houses television production studios
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
4
3
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
1459
photos
219
followers
361
following
942
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
Views
20
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
11th April 2025 2:15pm
television
studio
railway
carriageworks
Joan Robillard
Good capture
April 12th, 2025
Dave
Nice street shot
April 12th, 2025
Linda Godwin
nice casual enviroment
April 12th, 2025
John Falconer
@joansmor
@darchibald
@rontu
Thanks for the much appreciated comments.
April 12th, 2025
Thanks for the much appreciated comments.