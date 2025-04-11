Previous
Carriageworks building at Redfern. by johnfalconer
Carriageworks building at Redfern.

This building used to house the NSW railway department’s vast workshops. My younger brother started work there as an apprentice electrician in 1964.
These days it houses television production studios
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 12th, 2025  
Dave ace
Nice street shot
April 12th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
nice casual enviroment
April 12th, 2025  
Thanks for the much appreciated comments.
April 12th, 2025  
