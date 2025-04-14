Previous
Lomandra spicata by johnfalconer
Photo 952

Lomandra spicata

Lomandra spicata is a hardy, clump-forming native Australian grass-like plant with spiky, narrow leaves and small, fragrant flowers, often used in landscaping for its resilience and low maintenance.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

John Falconer

