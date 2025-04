Lest we forget.

This is John McCauley aged 100. He is an airforce veteran from World War 2 and earlier in the evening had laid a wreath at the Anzac service at the Opera House forecourt. His two fellow veterans from the army and the navy who also laid wreaths are 102 years old.

Out of respect for the occasion no large cameras were permitted. This was an iPhone grab shot. The whole ceremony was very moving indeed.