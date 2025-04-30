Previous
This busker opposite the Sydney city town hall was not very good but he very very loud indeed
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

John Falconer

narayani ace
I’m really against buskers having any sort of amplification! Cool shot though
May 4th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@narayani
And I’m with you!! This guy was competing and winning with busking and amplified preachers on the other side of the Road. The noise and it was just loud noise was deafening.
May 4th, 2025  
Christina ace
Love the movement of the train whizzing by. Shame the music was no good.
May 4th, 2025  
