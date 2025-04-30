Sign up
Previous
Photo 968
Very very loud
This busker opposite the Sydney city town hall was not very good but he very very loud indeed
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
3
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1478
photos
219
followers
362
following
265% complete
View this month »
961
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
3rd May 2025 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
violin
,
town
,
rail
,
hall
,
sydney
,
busker
narayani
ace
I’m really against buskers having any sort of amplification! Cool shot though
May 4th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@narayani
And I’m with you!! This guy was competing and winning with busking and amplified preachers on the other side of the Road. The noise and it was just loud noise was deafening.
May 4th, 2025
Christina
ace
Love the movement of the train whizzing by. Shame the music was no good.
May 4th, 2025
