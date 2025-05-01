Sign up
Previous
Photo 969
A street evangelist outside Sydney Town Hall.
A heavenly message, battling earthly interference — chiefly, a bloke with an electric violin and a very, very loud speaker across the street.(see my photo yesterday)
1st May 2025
1st May 25
4
0
Embed Code
John Falconer
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
969
Views
16
Comments
4
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
3rd May 2025 5:13pm
Tags
street
,
town
,
jesus
,
hall
,
sydney
,
evangelist
Lesley
ace
Great street shot. She must be singing her heart out to be heard over that lot.
May 4th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@tinley23
Not really too loud. She was just losing the battle unfortunately
May 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
She looks so calm considering!
May 4th, 2025
Marj
ace
Nice composition. Love the bright colors.
May 4th, 2025
