A street evangelist outside Sydney Town Hall. by johnfalconer
A street evangelist outside Sydney Town Hall.

A heavenly message, battling earthly interference — chiefly, a bloke with an electric violin and a very, very loud speaker across the street.(see my photo yesterday)
1st May 2025 1st May 25

John Falconer

Lesley ace
Great street shot. She must be singing her heart out to be heard over that lot.
May 4th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@tinley23
Not really too loud. She was just losing the battle unfortunately
May 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
She looks so calm considering!
May 4th, 2025  
Marj ace
Nice composition. Love the bright colors.
May 4th, 2025  
