Spot the AI mistake.

This is my grandsons residential college at Sydney University. His room is top floor fourth window from the back. Windows open. Good lad.



I changed the cloudy burned out sky with blue sky and clouds. I’m posting this to prove AI isn’t quite there yet - looks good at first glance, but there is one rogue cloud puffing out of the modern looking building above the trees on the right. It looks like someone torched their lunch in the staffroom microwave. You’ll have to squint, but yes—it’s definitely on the wrong side of the building. Subtle, but once you see it, you can’t unsee it.