Australia’s most important political institution: the sausage sizzle.

On election day (last Saturday), community groups fired up barbecues outside polling stations across the country—a delicious tradition known as the “democracy sausage”. It’s a humble affair: one sausage, fried onions, on a single slice of white bread. Tomato or BBQ sauce only. No butter, no cheese, no eggs, no salad, no beetroot, no pineapple - just sizzling simplicity served with a side of civic duty.