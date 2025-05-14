Previous
Barrack Place. Off Clarence Street Sydney by johnfalconer
Photo 982

Barrack Place. Off Clarence Street Sydney

14th May 2025 14th May 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
269% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful bw
May 15th, 2025  
Dave ace
Stunning b&w
May 15th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Love it in b/w
May 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
Fabulous shot fav
May 15th, 2025  
Monica
Grat b&w image
May 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact