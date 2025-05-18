Sign up
Previous
Photo 986
Laptop heaven.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
7
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
1497
photos
217
followers
361
following
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
986
980
981
982
983
984
985
1
986
Views
21
Comments
7
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
16th May 2025 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
laptop
,
hall
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It sure is
May 18th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wow an exam room?
May 18th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@365projectorgchristine
@corinnec
Thanks. An exam room where I was to supervise
May 18th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
@johnfalconer
It was a really large room!
May 18th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Very different from exam rooms I knew
May 18th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@corinnec
@rensala
Thanks. This was an exam room being set up for nearly 200 students. This was the first time this exam was totally online.
May 18th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Reminds me how happy I am not to have to take exams anymore! ;)
May 18th, 2025
