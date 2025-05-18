Previous
Laptop heaven. by johnfalconer
Photo 986

Laptop heaven.

18th May 2025 18th May 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Christine Sztukowski ace
It sure is
May 18th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wow an exam room?
May 18th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@365projectorgchristine @corinnec
Thanks. An exam room where I was to supervise
May 18th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
@johnfalconer It was a really large room!
May 18th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Very different from exam rooms I knew
May 18th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@corinnec @rensala

Thanks. This was an exam room being set up for nearly 200 students. This was the first time this exam was totally online.
May 18th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Reminds me how happy I am not to have to take exams anymore! ;)
May 18th, 2025  
