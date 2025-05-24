Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 992
Paratus sustinere mundum.
(Standing by to hold up the world)
24th May 2025
24th May 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. All my own doing. I...
1503
photos
218
followers
361
following
271% complete
View this month »
985
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
Latest from all albums
1
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th May 2025 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
building
,
concrete
,
steel
,
rebar
Dave
ace
Mice perspective on rebar
May 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close