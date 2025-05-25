Previous
Doorway to toilets at Marrickville Metro. by johnfalconer
Doorway to toilets at Marrickville Metro.

25th May 2025 25th May 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
It's like you have to enter another dimension to find a loo!
May 26th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Fabulous!
May 26th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@casablanca
It is very strange indeed.
May 26th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@pusspup
Thanks Wyllie
May 26th, 2025  
narayani ace
Very cool!
May 26th, 2025  
Barb ace
I agree with @casablanca! 😂
May 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours.
May 26th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@narayani @bjywamer @wakelys

Thanks. The toilets were very normal.
May 26th, 2025  
