Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 996
State Library of NSW reading room.
I posted a similar photo in January last year but in black and white
28th May 2025
28th May 25
6
3
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. All my own doing. I...
1507
photos
218
followers
362
following
272% complete
View this month »
989
990
991
992
993
994
995
996
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
29th May 2025 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
library
,
sydney
,
nsw
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
May 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Great to see it soo busy…. Great shot!
May 29th, 2025
Desi
That's amazing. And fabulous to see it so well supported. Looks like a wonderful and peaceful space
May 29th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful POV
May 29th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific space
May 29th, 2025
Dave
ace
Nice
May 29th, 2025
