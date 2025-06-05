Sign up
Previous
Photo 1004
Definitely edible. Is it morally defensible?
Today’s word is “edible”. I once ate dog in the mid nineties in Taiwan. In my defence, I only found out it was dog after I had eaten it. Our major supplier at the time wanted to impress me.
What does it taste like? I guess it tastes like dog.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
4
3
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. All my own doing. I...
1515
photos
217
followers
361
following
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
5th June 2025 3:40pm
dog
,
edible
,
taiwan
,
jun25words
Barb
ace
Aww.... No way!
June 5th, 2025
Marj
ace
What a surprising realization for you !
Unexpected for this June word.
This cloud-like fur is begging to be touched. A playful pose.
June 5th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Not for me!
June 5th, 2025
Desi
Lovely doggie photo. I cannot begin to imagine eating one though.
June 5th, 2025
