Previous
Definitely edible. Is it morally defensible? by johnfalconer
Photo 1004

Definitely edible. Is it morally defensible?

Today’s word is “edible”. I once ate dog in the mid nineties in Taiwan. In my defence, I only found out it was dog after I had eaten it. Our major supplier at the time wanted to impress me.
What does it taste like? I guess it tastes like dog.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. All my own doing. I...
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Aww.... No way!
June 5th, 2025  
Marj ace
What a surprising realization for you !
Unexpected for this June word.
This cloud-like fur is begging to be touched. A playful pose.
June 5th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Not for me!
June 5th, 2025  
Desi
Lovely doggie photo. I cannot begin to imagine eating one though.
June 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact