Photo 1005
Battery bikes or environmental pipe dreams
They’re big, bold, and battery-powered — but is this progress, or just green-flavoured marketing?
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
1
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
1516
photos
217
followers
361
following
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
Views
17
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
3rd June 2025 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black_white
,
sixws-157
,
june25words
,
electric_bike
gloria jones
ace
Neat b&w image
June 6th, 2025
