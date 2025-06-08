Sign up
Previous
Photo 1007
Dried. Fungi. Looks edible. Maybe isn’t.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. All my own doing. I...
1518
photos
217
followers
362
following
275% complete
View this month »
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
3rd June 2025 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushroom
,
fungi
,
sixws-157
,
june25words
