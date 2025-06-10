Previous
Hollow gold to match silver size

Some time ago, a pair of 9kg precious metal bars—one gold, one silver—were created in Thailand as a royal gift for King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX). Both bars were crafted to be identical in size, but because gold is nearly twice as dense as silver, the gold bar had to be carefully hollowed out to match the volume and weight of the silver one.

As of June 2025, the gold bar alone—despite being hollow—would be valued at approximately A$1.5 million.

(I took these photos years ago but yesterday I enjoyed putting this image together for GOLDEN)
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

John Falconer

JackieR ace
Archimedes shouting "Eureka" immediately popped into my head!!
June 10th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Makes a lot of sense, gold is soooo heavy!
June 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
June 10th, 2025  
