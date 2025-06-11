Sign up
Photo 1010
Photo 1010
I HOPE that’s not the time!
Old Redfern post office clock tower built in 1882.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
1
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
1010
4
4
1
1
2022/24
iPhone 13
11th June 2025 12:06pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
clock
,
redfern
,
june25words
,
_tower
,
old_post_office
Issi Bannerman
ace
Well spotted!
June 11th, 2025
