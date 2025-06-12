Sign up
Previous
Photo 1011
INSECTS flee. Light reigns. Plants win.
Word of the day INSECT
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. All my own doing. I...
1522
photos
215
followers
361
following
276% complete
View this month »
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
12th June 2025 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
spray
,
insect
,
sixws-157
,
june25words
