Harriet by johnfalconer
Harriet

I did not take this photo! It’s Harriet my 4 months old granddaughter. Her mother took it in New Zealand where they live. More than 2,000km away!! ☹️☹️☹️
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. All my own doing. I...
Beverley ace
Beautiful Harriet… such beautiful expression. Bet you can’t wait to meet her…
June 16th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
What a gorgeous portrait! Lots of cuddles to look forward to!
June 16th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@pamknowler @beverley365
Thanks. We will see each other soon.
June 16th, 2025  
Monica
Adorable!
June 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a little cutie.
June 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Adorable
June 16th, 2025  
