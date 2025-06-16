Sign up
Previous
Photo 1015
Harriet
I did not take this photo! It’s Harriet my 4 months old granddaughter. Her mother took it in New Zealand where they live. More than 2,000km away!! ☹️☹️☹️
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
6
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. All my own doing. I...
1526
photos
215
followers
360
following
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
16th June 2025 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
harriet
Beverley
ace
Beautiful Harriet… such beautiful expression. Bet you can’t wait to meet her…
June 16th, 2025
Pam Knowler
ace
What a gorgeous portrait! Lots of cuddles to look forward to!
June 16th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@pamknowler
@beverley365
Thanks. We will see each other soon.
June 16th, 2025
Monica
Adorable!
June 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
What a little cutie.
June 16th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Adorable
June 16th, 2025
Thanks. We will see each other soon.