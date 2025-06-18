Previous
“We won!” A silhouette of victory. by johnfalconer
“We won!” A silhouette of victory.

This statue by Tomaso Sani was commissioned by the then NSW Premier Sir Henry Parkes in 1891 and finished in 1893. It is thought to be the first public statue of a rugby player in the world.
John Falconer

Danette Thompson
That's a nice statue.
June 19th, 2025  
Jo
Great recognition for a sporting hero
June 19th, 2025  
