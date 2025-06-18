Sign up
Photo 1017
“We won!” A silhouette of victory.
This statue by Tomaso Sani was commissioned by the then NSW Premier Sir Henry Parkes in 1891 and finished in 1893. It is thought to be the first public statue of a rugby player in the world.
John Falconer
Tags
rugby
statue
centennial
nsw
won
sixws-157
Danette Thompson
ace
That's a nice statue.
June 19th, 2025
Jo
ace
Great recognition for a sporting hero
June 19th, 2025
