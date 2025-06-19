Sign up
Photo 1018
I’m using this A glimpse of a Wynne Prize entry – just the head
Wynne Prize entry. Partial photo only of “Seated figure with brown spiky mask” by Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran. NSW Art Gallery.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. All my own doing. I...
1529
photos
214
followers
360
following
278% complete
art
prize
statue
gallery
archibald
wynne
Mags
ace
Ooo! Very cool! I saw something very much like it recently in an old episode of the Kung Fu TV series.
June 21st, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, that's impressive
June 21st, 2025
