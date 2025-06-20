Sign up
Photo 1019
She noticed.
The closest painting, “Sisters”, is a portrait of Nicole and Antonia Kidman. Beside it hangs a portrait of the renowned Australian artist “Ken Done.” Both were entries in the Archibald Portraiture Prize. NSW Art Gallery.
20th June 2025
John Falconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. All my own doing. I...
gallery
paintings
nsw
viewers
archibald
Mags
Wow!
June 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Lovely candid......I have always loved Ken Done.
June 21st, 2025
gloria jones
Nice candid
June 21st, 2025
