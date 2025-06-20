Previous
She noticed. by johnfalconer
Photo 1019

She noticed.

The closest painting, “Sisters”, is a portrait of Nicole and Antonia Kidman. Beside it hangs a portrait of the renowned Australian artist “Ken Done.” Both were entries in the Archibald Portraiture Prize. NSW Art Gallery.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. All my own doing. I...
279% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow!
June 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely candid......I have always loved Ken Done.
June 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice candid
June 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact