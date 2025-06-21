Sign up
Photo 1020
It’s a matter of perspective.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. All my own doing. I...
1531
photos
214
followers
360
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st June 2025 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
wire
,
barbed
,
security
,
sixws-157
Susan Wakely
ace
Put there to keep you in or keep you out.
June 22nd, 2025
