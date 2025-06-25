Previous
Once sacred in Egypt. Now bin-sifting royalty in Sydney. by johnfalconer
Once sacred in Egypt. Now bin-sifting royalty in Sydney.

An ibis, mid-raid on an overflowing bin, eyes me warily and is ready to take off. In Sydney, we call them bin chickens; they’ve turned rubbish bins into treasure chests, if you’ve got the beak.
Mags ace
Loss of habitat I imagine. Nicely captured.
June 27th, 2025  
