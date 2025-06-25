Sign up
Previous
Photo 1024
Once sacred in Egypt. Now bin-sifting royalty in Sydney.
An ibis, mid-raid on an overflowing bin, eyes me warily and is ready to take off. In Sydney, we call them bin chickens; they’ve turned rubbish bins into treasure chests, if you’ve got the beak.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. All my own doing.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
17th June 2025 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rubbish
,
bin
,
ibis
,
bin-chicken
,
ndao36
Mags
ace
Loss of habitat I imagine. Nicely captured.
June 27th, 2025
