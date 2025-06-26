Sign up
Photo 1025
What a beautiful hedge!
The house up the street from my daughter’s place.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. All my own doing.
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
Tags
house
,
sydney
,
hedge
,
clontarf
