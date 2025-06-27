Sign up
Calliandra haematocephala.
I’ve photographed this red powder puff tree a few times over the years. The last time I uploaded one was in January 2023. I think.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
2022/24
iPhone 15 Pro Max
26th June 2025 2:15pm
tree
red
flower
powder
puff
