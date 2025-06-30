Sign up
Previous
Photo 1028
He barks truths. Dogs bark anyway.
This was taken in 1976 by me in Hyde Park, London on Kodachrome. The words I got from a meme in Instagram!!
(Wow!! 1976 is nearly 50 years ago when I worked there! How time flies ….. Time waits for no man — but dogs? They bark like there’s no tomorrow.)
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
3
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1539
photos
215
followers
361
following
281% complete
View this month »
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022/25
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
bark
,
noise
,
minister
moni kozi
Words so true! One of my dogs can bark for hours at a completely empty street...
July 1st, 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
True. Sometimes they'll be talking to another dog, other times they're trying to tell us their worries.
July 1st, 2025
Pam Knowler
ace
This has made me laugh so much as my dog George is currently in the garden in the extreme heat barking his head off! Who knows what he is barking at! 🤪🤪🤪
July 1st, 2025
