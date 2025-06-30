Previous
He barks truths. Dogs bark anyway. by johnfalconer
Photo 1028

He barks truths. Dogs bark anyway.

This was taken in 1976 by me in Hyde Park, London on Kodachrome. The words I got from a meme in Instagram!!

(Wow!! 1976 is nearly 50 years ago when I worked there! How time flies ….. Time waits for no man — but dogs? They bark like there’s no tomorrow.)
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Words so true! One of my dogs can bark for hours at a completely empty street...
July 1st, 2025  
Lynda Parker ace
True. Sometimes they'll be talking to another dog, other times they're trying to tell us their worries.
July 1st, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
This has made me laugh so much as my dog George is currently in the garden in the extreme heat barking his head off! Who knows what he is barking at! 🤪🤪🤪
July 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact