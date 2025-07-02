Previous
Pyrostegia Venusta by johnfalconer
Pyrostegia Venusta

The Orange Trumpet Vine flowers spectacularly in the Sydney winter.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

John Falconer

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Gorgeous shape
July 2nd, 2025  
