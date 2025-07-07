Previous
Nan Tien Buddhist Temple. South of Sydney. by johnfalconer
Photo 1034

Nan Tien Buddhist Temple. South of Sydney.

Nan Tien Temple in Wollongong is the largest Buddhist temple in the Southern Hemisphere. It was built in 1995 by the Fo Guang Shan Buddhist order.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact