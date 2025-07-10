Previous
A very tight spot by johnfalconer
Photo 1037

A very tight spot

On the other side of the truck are the steps down to the ocean.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Oo yikes.. good shot
July 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact