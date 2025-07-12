Previous
Keely by johnfalconer
Photo 1039

Keely

The camera company LUMIX invited our photo group to Darling Harbour In the middle of Sydney to talk about cameras.
They let us try some LUMIX cameras. They also provided 4 models for us to photograph. The deal was that we had to put the best of our images of the models on Instagram for them. None of us objected to this. A fun deal and about 20 of us turned up on a beautiful sunny day. The “sunny” made it quite difficult to get decent images!!
12th July 2025

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Danette Thompson ace
Nice light on her!
July 13th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
She's beautiful and I like how casual she looks! Fav
July 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely shot as she casually plays with her hair ! fav
July 13th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@danette @will_wooderson @beryl

Keely is only 20. She is a lovely girl. When she is not being serious looking as a model she is a bundle of laughs.
July 13th, 2025  
Domenico Dodaro ace
Well you mastered the lighting conditions!
July 13th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful portrait fav!
July 13th, 2025  
