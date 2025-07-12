Keely

The camera company LUMIX invited our photo group to Darling Harbour In the middle of Sydney to talk about cameras.

They let us try some LUMIX cameras. They also provided 4 models for us to photograph. The deal was that we had to put the best of our images of the models on Instagram for them. None of us objected to this. A fun deal and about 20 of us turned up on a beautiful sunny day. The “sunny” made it quite difficult to get decent images!!