Street art on the footpath by johnfalconer
Photo 1042

Street art on the footpath

This is outside the council library in Kogarah. There are two pieces on the square.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
william wooderson ace
I wonder if the artist also enjoys reading then? :-D
Fav!
July 17th, 2025  
Jo ace
Interesting and colourful
July 17th, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
This is delightful
July 17th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
This would be great for street-art-25
July 17th, 2025  
