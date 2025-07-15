Sign up
Previous
Photo 1042
Street art on the footpath
This is outside the council library in Kogarah. There are two pieces on the square.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
4
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1553
photos
214
followers
361
following
285% complete
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
Views
9
4
1
2022/25
iPhone 15 Pro Max
15th July 2025 10:59am
Public
at
,
path
,
street-124
,
kogarah
william wooderson
ace
I wonder if the artist also enjoys reading then? :-D
Fav!
July 17th, 2025
Jo
ace
Interesting and colourful
July 17th, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
This is delightful
July 17th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
This would be great for street-art-25
July 17th, 2025
