Previous
Photo 1043
No warning. No mercy. Only the shriek of incoming gulls.
Think: “Alfred Hitchcock”!!!
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
4
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1554
photos
214
followers
361
following
285% complete
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th July 2025 2:29pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
seagulls
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture.
July 18th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
@mittens
Thanks. I was sitting on the steps near them. What a fright I got!!!
July 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Agggghhh and now I am back watching that film 😱😱😱
July 18th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Wow great capture of this feeding frenzy
July 18th, 2025
