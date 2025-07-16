Previous
No warning. No mercy. Only the shriek of incoming gulls. by johnfalconer
No warning. No mercy. Only the shriek of incoming gulls.

Think: “Alfred Hitchcock”!!!
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here's the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
July 18th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@mittens

Thanks. I was sitting on the steps near them. What a fright I got!!!
July 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Agggghhh and now I am back watching that film 😱😱😱
July 18th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Wow great capture of this feeding frenzy
July 18th, 2025  
