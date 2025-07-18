Sign up
Photo 1045
Une mouette observant les célébrations du “Bastille Day”!
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Photo Details
Tags
day
,
seagull
,
bastille
Beverley
ace
Perfect capture
July 20th, 2025
Steve Chappell
ace
Great capture
July 20th, 2025
