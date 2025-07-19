Previous
Of course! Please take my photo! by johnfalconer
Of course! Please take my photo!

The Sydney Gypsies celebrating Bastille Day at Circular Quay, Sydney.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
