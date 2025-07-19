Sign up
Photo 1046
Of course! Please take my photo!
The Sydney Gypsies celebrating Bastille Day at Circular Quay, Sydney.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here's the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
Tags
band
,
singer
,
circular
,
quay
,
bastille
,
sixws-158
