Brilliant career, man’s name, lasting legacy.

Miles Franklin, a celebrated Australian author, adopted a man’s name to be taken seriously as a writer in 1901. Her first and most well known book is “My Brilliant Career” which was also adapted into a film.

Even her publisher, Blackwood’s of Edinburgh, was unaware of her true identity until the book was already set for publication — by then, the name “Miles Franklin” had done its job.