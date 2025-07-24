Sign up
Previous
Photo 1051
1 Bligh Street, Sydney
1 Bligh Street Sydney has won numerous awards for its innovative design, sustainability, and architectural excellence.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
2
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1562
photos
214
followers
360
following
287% complete
View this month »
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th July 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
sydney
,
award
,
bligh
narayani
ace
Great perspective
July 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pov.
July 25th, 2025
