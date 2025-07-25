Previous
Next
A cold winter’s day in Sydney by johnfalconer
Photo 1052

A cold winter’s day in Sydney

25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
288% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
I like the light and shadows!
July 26th, 2025  
Domenico Dodaro ace
I can’t resist a backlit subject, with the shadow pointing straight in camera!
July 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very cool shot
July 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact