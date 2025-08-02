Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1060
Not transport. Just trip hazards now.
:Another footpath, another pile of “parked” e-bikes.
Once hailed as the future of green transport, these battery-powered scourges now clutter every corner of inner Sydney.
Tipped, tangled, blocking the kerb. No docks. No helmets. No accountability.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1571
photos
215
followers
360
following
290% complete
View this month »
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2022/25
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
bike
,
trip
,
electric
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close