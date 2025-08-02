Previous
Not transport. Just trip hazards now. by johnfalconer
Photo 1060

Not transport. Just trip hazards now.

:Another footpath, another pile of “parked” e-bikes.
Once hailed as the future of green transport, these battery-powered scourges now clutter every corner of inner Sydney.
Tipped, tangled, blocking the kerb. No docks. No helmets. No accountability.
John Falconer

