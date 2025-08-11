How many ropes on a sailing ship?

Traditionally, there are only two ropes on a sailing ship: the bell rope, used to strike the ship’s bell, and the bolt rope, sewn along the edge of a sail to strengthen it and help hold its shape.



All others are called by their specific purpose — halyards to hoist sails, sheets to trim them, braces to swing the yards, downhauls to bring sails down, clewlines to gather them in, buntlines to help furl them, and martingales to steady the bowsprit.



Here, the sailor is climbing the shrouds, part of the standing rigging that supports the mast.



To us landlubbers, they’re all “rope” — and it’s likely 10,000–15,000 metres of “rope” aloft.