Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1072
Professional analogue studio mixing control desk
Analogue studio mixing desk from circa 1980, with multiple channel faders, rotary EQ controls, and mute/solo buttons.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1583
photos
215
followers
359
following
293% complete
View this month »
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th August 2025 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
desk
,
antique
,
analogue
,
mixing
,
sixws-158
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close