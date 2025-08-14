Previous
Professional analogue studio mixing control desk by johnfalconer
Photo 1072

Professional analogue studio mixing control desk

Analogue studio mixing desk from circa 1980, with multiple channel faders, rotary EQ controls, and mute/solo buttons.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact