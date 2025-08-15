Jamison Valley & Mt Solitary, Three Sisters bottom left.

Straight from iPhone 15 Pro Max. Not even cropped.



Taken from Echo Point lookout in Katoomba, this view looks across the Jamison Valley towards Mt Solitary. The Three Sisters rock formation can be seen in the lower left corner, one of the most recognisable landmarks in the Blue Mountains.



The Jamison Valley, part of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, is known for its eucalyptus forests which release a fine mist of oil, creating the characteristic blue haze.



Mt Solitary stands isolated in the distance, rising from the valley floor and dominating the horizon.

