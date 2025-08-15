Previous
Jamison Valley & Mt Solitary, Three Sisters bottom left. by johnfalconer
Jamison Valley & Mt Solitary, Three Sisters bottom left.

Straight from iPhone 15 Pro Max. Not even cropped.

Taken from Echo Point lookout in Katoomba, this view looks across the Jamison Valley towards Mt Solitary. The Three Sisters rock formation can be seen in the lower left corner, one of the most recognisable landmarks in the Blue Mountains.

The Jamison Valley, part of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, is known for its eucalyptus forests which release a fine mist of oil, creating the characteristic blue haze.

Mt Solitary stands isolated in the distance, rising from the valley floor and dominating the horizon.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here's the link if you are interested:
Beverley ace
An incredible view, are your narrative so interesting… gorgeous weather.
August 17th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
@beverley365
Thanks Beverley. It was indeed a beautiful winter’s day! T-shirt weather!
August 17th, 2025  
