Photo 1082
Cages hang, but no birds sing.
I’ve taken a few photos of this artwork over the years.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
2
2
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am lucky enough to get a few shots on the Popular Page. Here’s the link if you are interested: As a bit of background...
1593
photos
215
followers
359
following
296% complete
View this month »
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2022/25
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th August 2025 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sydney
,
angel
,
place
,
cages
,
black_white
,
sixws-159
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is fantastic!
August 26th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Awesome composition and subject
August 26th, 2025
