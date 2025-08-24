Previous
Cages hang, but no birds sing. by johnfalconer
Photo 1082

Cages hang, but no birds sing.

I’ve taken a few photos of this artwork over the years.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
LManning (Laura) ace
This is fantastic!
August 26th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Awesome composition and subject
August 26th, 2025  
