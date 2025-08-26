Previous
Multi million dollar views.
Multi million dollar views.

View from the city apartments in Sydney near the Opera House.
I’m not in one of them! I’m on the pedestrian walkway above the expressway.
26th August 2025

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Lou Ann
Oh my how beautiful.
August 28th, 2025  
